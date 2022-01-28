Lakeland PBS

43 New COVID-19 Deaths, 14,565 New Cases Reported Friday in MN

Lakeland News — Jan. 28 2022

The state today reported 43 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 14,565 new coronavirus cases.

There were four deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One person from Beltrami County between the ages of 70 and 74
  • Two people from Polk County, one between the ages of 60 and 64 and the other between the ages of 65 and 69
  • One person from Roseau County between the ages of 75 and 79

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is now at 22.5%, down from 22.7% the day before. Case growth continues to decrease and is now at 206.3 cases per 100,000 people, down from 217.8 per 100,000 from the day before.

There are currently 1,502 people hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 73 from the week before. 213 ICU beds are currently in use – that’s the lowest number of people in intensive care for COVID since October 30 of last year.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 838 new cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 22
  • Beltrami – 79
  • Cass – 58
  • Clearwater – 14
  • Crow Wing – 215
  • Hubbard – 57
  • Itasca – 97
  • Koochiching – 40
  • Lake of the Woods – 3
  • Mahnomen – 8
  • Mille Lacs – 37
  • Morrison – 73
  • Polk – 50
  • Roseau – 15
  • Todd – 30
  • Wadena – 40

