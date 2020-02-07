Lakeland PBS

43 Flu-Related Deaths So Far This Season In Minnesota

Malaak KhattabFeb. 7 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Health officials say influenza remains widespread throughout Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s weekly report, six more people have died from the flu, bring the total number of deaths this season to 43, including one child.

The department says there have been 182 hospitalizations and 87 school outbreaks in just a week.

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

