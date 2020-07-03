Lakeland PBS

42nd Annual PRCA Park Rapids Rodeo Unable To Go On This Year

Chaz MootzJul. 2 2020

In a normal year, the PRCA Rodeo in Park Rapids, which is the largest rodeo in the state, would be taking place this weekend. Unfortunately, this year has been anything but normal, and the 42nd annual Xtreme Bulls Rodeo was canceled due to COVID-19.

Chaz Mootz

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Bemidji Community Arena’s 2nd Rink Nearing Completion After 2 Years of Work

Hospitalizations in MN Due to COVID-19 Continue to Drop

MN Hospitality Groups Ask Bars, Restaurants, and Breweries to Follow Safety Guidelines

The Outreach Program Hosts Meal Packing Event at Camp Ripley

Recent Show

Backroads: Wildview

July 9 at 7:30 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org. From the frozen land of 10,000 lakes comes rock band
Posted on Jul. 2 2020

Recently Added

Backroads: Wildview

Posted on Jul. 2 2020

Lakeland Currents: Rosenmeier Forum

Posted on Jun. 26 2020

Minnesota Roadside Attractions

Posted on Jun. 25 2020

RE: KAWE - Celebrating 40 Years

Posted on Jun. 19 2020

Lakeland Currents: Cass County SHIP Program

Posted on Jun. 19 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.