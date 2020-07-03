42nd Annual PRCA Park Rapids Rodeo Unable To Go On This Year

In a normal year, the PRCA Rodeo in Park Rapids, which is the largest rodeo in the state, would be taking place this weekend. Unfortunately, this year has been anything but normal, and the 42nd annual Xtreme Bulls Rodeo was canceled due to COVID-19.
By — Chaz Mootz
