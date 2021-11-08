4,253 New COVID-19 Cases, 34 Deaths Reported Monday in MN
The state today reported 34 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 4,253 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day number of cases since last December.
There were seven deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:
- A Beltrami County resident between the ages of 50 and 54
- A Clearwater County resident between the ages of 60 and 64
- A Koochiching County resident between the ages of 80 and 84
- A Mahnomen County resident between the ages of 50 and 54
- A Roseau County resident between the ages of 90 and 94
- Two Wadena County residents, one between the ages of 75 and 79 and the other between the ages of 80 and 84
The new cases came from 44,640 tests for a case positivity rate of 9.5%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 306 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 6
- Beltrami – 48
- Cass – 13
- Clearwater – 5
- Crow Wing – 36
- Hubbard – 17
- Itasca – 45
- Koochiching – 8
- Mahnomen – 5
- Mille Lacs – 33
- Morrison – 33
- Polk – 15
- Roseau – 10
- Todd – 16
- Wadena – 16
