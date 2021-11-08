Lakeland PBS

4,253 New COVID-19 Cases, 34 Deaths Reported Monday in MN

Lakeland News — Nov. 8 2021

The state today reported 34 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 4,253 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day number of cases since last December.

There were seven deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • A Beltrami County resident between the ages of 50 and 54
  • A Clearwater County resident between the ages of 60 and 64
  • A Koochiching County resident between the ages of 80 and 84
  • A Mahnomen County resident between the ages of 50 and 54
  • A Roseau County resident between the ages of 90 and 94
  • Two Wadena County residents, one between the ages of 75 and 79 and the other between the ages of 80 and 84

The new cases came from 44,640 tests for a case positivity rate of 9.5%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 306 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 6
  • Beltrami – 48
  • Cass – 13
  • Clearwater – 5
  • Crow Wing – 36
  • Hubbard – 17
  • Itasca – 45
  • Koochiching – 8
  • Mahnomen – 5
  • Mille Lacs – 33
  • Morrison – 33
  • Polk – 15
  • Roseau – 10
  • Todd – 16
  • Wadena – 16

By — Lakeland News

