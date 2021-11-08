4,253 New COVID-19 Cases, 34 Deaths Reported Monday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 34 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 4,253 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day number of cases since last December.

There were seven deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

A Beltrami County resident between the ages of 50 and 54

A Clearwater County resident between the ages of 60 and 64

A Koochiching County resident between the ages of 80 and 84

A Mahnomen County resident between the ages of 50 and 54

A Roseau County resident between the ages of 90 and 94

Two Wadena County residents, one between the ages of 75 and 79 and the other between the ages of 80 and 84

The new cases came from 44,640 tests for a case positivity rate of 9.5%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 306 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 6

Beltrami – 48

Cass – 13

Clearwater – 5

Crow Wing – 36

Hubbard – 17

Itasca – 45

Koochiching – 8

Mahnomen – 5

Mille Lacs – 33

Morrison – 33

Polk – 15

Roseau – 10

Todd – 16

Wadena – 16

