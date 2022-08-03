42-Year-Old Man Sentenced in Beltrami County for Sexual Assault of Teen Girl

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 42-year-old man from Clear Lake, MN has been sentenced to a little more than eight years in prison for first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Beltrami County involving a 14-year-old girl.

Jonathon Michael Isaacson was sentenced yesterday in Beltrami County Court to 100 months in prison and fined $1,000.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, in January of 2021, Isaacson sexually penetrated the victim while she was along on an ice fishing trip to Upper Red Lake with Isaacson’s family.

Isaacson is scheduled to serve his time at the St. Cloud Correctional Facility.

