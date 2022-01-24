42 New COVID-19 Deaths, 12,722 New Cases Reported Monday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 42 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 12,722 new coronavirus cases.

There was one death reported in the Lakeland viewing area, an Itasca County resident between the ages of 40 and 44.

The seven-day average for case positivity is at 23.7%, which ties the previous two days for the highest percentage of tests coming back positive. Case growth is now at 225.7 new cases per 100,000 people, a drop from the record of 227.7 cases per 100,000 reported the day before.

As of Friday, there were 1,566 people hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 63 from the week before. There were also 238 people in ICU beds, a decrease of 12 from the week before.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 556 new cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 10

Beltrami – 72

Cass – 36

Clearwater – 25

Crow Wing – 125

Hubbard – 29

Itasca – 65

Koochiching – 19

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mahnomen – 5

Mille Lacs – 35

Morrison – 53

Polk – 30

Roseau – 16

Todd – 22

Wadena – 13

