41st Annual Women’s Only Fishing Tournament Comes to Hackensack

Sarah Winkelmann
May. 15 2018
Grandmothers, mothers, daughters and granddaughters will compete for over $10,000 in cash prizes at the 41st annual Women’s Only Fishing Tournament in Hackensack.

The Women Anglers of Minnesota will host the tournament on June 2 from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Women in fishing continues to grow as the club has grown over 300 percent in one year. There are currently 475 members of the women anglers of Minnesota.

For more information about the event click here.

