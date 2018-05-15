41st Annual Women’s Only Fishing Tournament Comes to Hackensack

Grandmothers, mothers, daughters and granddaughters will compete for over $10,000 in cash prizes at the 41st annual Women’s Only Fishing Tournament in Hackensack.

The Women Anglers of Minnesota will host the tournament on June 2 from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Women in fishing continues to grow as the club has grown over 300 percent in one year. There are currently 475 members of the women anglers of Minnesota.

