Lakeland PBS

419 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Today But June Statistics Still Lower Than May

Destiny Wiggins — Jun. 17 2020

Although the Minnesota Department of Health reported 419 new cases a significant increase from yesterday, COVID-19 related deaths so far have shown to be less this month compared to May.

There are 12 new COVID-19 related deaths none of which are in the Lakeland viewing area. The states total of deaths sits at 1,325 and 1,051 of those deaths account for residents that lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Crow Wing County has one new reported case bringing their total of positive cases to 91.

There is now 351 patients that are hospitalized and 181 need to be hospitalized in ICU. Both numbers represent a decrease from yesterday’s data where 357 people needed hospitalization and 185 in ICU.

Minnesota’s total positive cases is 31,296 and 27,404 patients no longer need isolation.

 

 

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Northwoods Adventure: Disc Golf at Bemidji City Park

Bemidji School District Discusses Summer Activities and Fall Sports

Brainerd City Council Votes to Provide Additional $23,000 For Local Businesses

Over 100 Brainerd Area Businesses Partnering With “Lake Country Cares”

Latest Stories

Governor Walz Approves $62 Million For Small Businesses Impacted By Pandemic

Posted on Jun. 17 2020

Northwest Technical College Offers Week of Free Admissions

Posted on Jun. 17 2020

MBA Board Approves Baseball Games For Town Ball Teams

Posted on Jun. 17 2020

Bemidji High School Baseball Team Starts Summer Workouts

Posted on Jun. 17 2020

Brainerd Man Charged with Aiding and Abetting Arson at Minneapolis Police Dept. Building

Posted on Jun. 16 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.