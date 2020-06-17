419 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Today But June Statistics Still Lower Than May

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Although the Minnesota Department of Health reported 419 new cases a significant increase from yesterday, COVID-19 related deaths so far have shown to be less this month compared to May.

There are 12 new COVID-19 related deaths none of which are in the Lakeland viewing area. The states total of deaths sits at 1,325 and 1,051 of those deaths account for residents that lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Crow Wing County has one new reported case bringing their total of positive cases to 91.

There is now 351 patients that are hospitalized and 181 need to be hospitalized in ICU. Both numbers represent a decrease from yesterday’s data where 357 people needed hospitalization and 185 in ICU.

Minnesota’s total positive cases is 31,296 and 27,404 patients no longer need isolation.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today