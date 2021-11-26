Lakeland PBS

4,131 New COVID-19 Cases, 56 Deaths Reported Friday in MN

Lakeland News — Nov. 26 2021

The state today reported 56 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 4,131 new coronavirus cases. Because no data was reported on the Thanksgiving holiday, today’s numbers represent data from Wednesday.

There were seven deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • Two people from Beltrami County, one between the ages of 55 and 59 and the other between the ages of 75 and 79
  • One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 80 and 84
  • Two people from Itasca County, one between the ages of 55 and 59 and the other between the ages of 70 and 74
  • One person from Mille Lacs County between the ages of 85 and 89
  • One person from Morrison County between the ages of 90 and 94

The new cases came from 54,440 tests for a case positivity rate of 7.6%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 203 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 3
  • Beltrami – 28
  • Cass – 8
  • Clearwater – 3
  • Crow Wing – 28
  • Hubbard – 13
  • Itasca – 28
  • Koochiching – 20
  • Mahnomen – 2
  • Mille Lacs – 27
  • Morrison – 14
  • Polk – 10
  • Roseau – 3
  • Todd – 12
  • Wadena – 4

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

UPDATE: Two Women Involved in Highway 210 Crash Identified

3,759 New COVID-19 Cases, 53 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

Minnesota Man Dies in Apparent Hunting Accident in Wisconsin

Northwoods Adventure: Brainerd Turkey Run Returning to In-Person Race

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.