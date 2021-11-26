4,131 New COVID-19 Cases, 56 Deaths Reported Friday in MN
The state today reported 56 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 4,131 new coronavirus cases. Because no data was reported on the Thanksgiving holiday, today’s numbers represent data from Wednesday.
There were seven deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:
- Two people from Beltrami County, one between the ages of 55 and 59 and the other between the ages of 75 and 79
- One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 80 and 84
- Two people from Itasca County, one between the ages of 55 and 59 and the other between the ages of 70 and 74
- One person from Mille Lacs County between the ages of 85 and 89
- One person from Morrison County between the ages of 90 and 94
The new cases came from 54,440 tests for a case positivity rate of 7.6%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 203 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 3
- Beltrami – 28
- Cass – 8
- Clearwater – 3
- Crow Wing – 28
- Hubbard – 13
- Itasca – 28
- Koochiching – 20
- Mahnomen – 2
- Mille Lacs – 27
- Morrison – 14
- Polk – 10
- Roseau – 3
- Todd – 12
- Wadena – 4
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.