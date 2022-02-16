41 New COVID-19 Deaths, 1,501 New Cases Reported Wednesday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 41 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,501 new coronavirus cases.

There were four deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person from Aitkin County between the ages of 75 and 79

One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 55 and 59

One person from Itasca County between the ages of 85 and 89

One person from Mille Lacs County between the ages of 75 and 79

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is now at 10.4%, down from 14.2% the week before. Case growth is down as well and is at 49.0 new cases per 100,000 people, compared to 84.1 cases per 100,000 people the week before.

There are currently 833 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Minnesota, a decrease of 327 from a week ago 130 ICU beds are in use, a decrease of 49 from a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 128 new cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 10

Beltrami – 6

Cass – 13

Clearwater – 4

Crow Wing – 13

Hubbard – 10

Itasca – 9

Koochiching – 5

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mahnomen – 5

Morrison – 6

Mille Lacs – 6

Polk – 16

Roseau – 3

Todd – 15

Wadena – 6

