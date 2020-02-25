Upcoming 40th Annual Special Olympics Winter Carnival In Brainerd

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The 40th Annual Special Olympics Winter Carnival is scheduled for Thursday, February 27, between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Confidence Learning Center on Sylvan Lake, west of Brainerd.

Roughly 250 to 300 athletes will take part in a multitude of events including dog sledding, snow-tubing, snowmobile riding, face painting, broomball, ice fishing and much more. The main objective is for athletes to socialize while learning winter sports.

“As one of our favorite days of the winter, we are excited to once again host these amazing athletes for a full day of winter activities and fun,” said Camp Director Bob Slaybaugh.

Nearly 100 volunteers will be available to help out with activities throughout the day.

