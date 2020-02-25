Lakeland PBS

Upcoming 40th Annual Special Olympics Winter Carnival In Brainerd

Chantelle Calhoun — Feb. 25 2020

The 40th Annual Special Olympics Winter Carnival is scheduled for Thursday, February 27, between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Confidence Learning Center on Sylvan Lake, west of Brainerd.

Roughly 250 to 300 athletes will take part in a multitude of events including dog sledding, snow-tubing, snowmobile riding, face painting, broomball, ice fishing and much more. The main objective is for athletes to socialize while learning winter sports.

“As one of our favorite days of the winter, we are excited to once again host these amazing athletes for a full day of winter activities and fun,” said Camp Director Bob Slaybaugh.

Nearly 100 volunteers will be available to help out with activities throughout the day.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

In Business: Dennis Drummond Wine Company Focuses On Making In-House Aged Wine

CLC To Host Law Enforcement Job Fair

Brainerd Mayor Ed Menk Discusses His Upcoming Resignation

Brainerd Mayor Ed Menk Announces Upcoming Resignation

Latest Stories

Local Business Applications Open For 2020 Neilson Foundation Internships

Posted on Feb. 25 2020

Gov. Tim Walz Announces Proposal to Prevent Farming Accidents

Posted on Feb. 25 2020

Over 100 Firefighters Working To Put Out Alexandria Fire

Posted on Feb. 25 2020

Cass Lake-Bena Boys Basketball Bests W-H-A in Season Finale

Posted on Feb. 25 2020

BSU Men's Hockey Beats Alaska Anchorage in 3-on-3 OT

Posted on Feb. 25 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.