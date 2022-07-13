4 Year Old Dies in ATV Crash

Click to print (Opens in new window)

According to The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, a 4-year-old juvenile male from Pierz, MN was driving a

Yamaha ATV east on 83rd Street, along with a 6-year-old juvenile male passenger.

At approximately 4:45 pm, on Tuesday the Morrison County Sheriffs Office received a report of an accident on 83rd Street east of Highway 25, approximately one mile south of Buckman, MN in Buckman Township.

The driver lost control on the gravel road, rolling the ATV. Prior to the ATV rolling, the passenger jumped off the machine. The 4-year-old juvenile male was ejected, and life-saving measures were immediately attempted but he was later pronounced dead at the scene. The 6-year-old passenger was treated for minor cuts and bruises. The crash is still under investigation.

Sheriff Shawn Larsen stated, “This a tragic situation for family and all emergency personnel. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved”.

