Lakeland PBS

4 Year Old Dies in ATV Crash

Ryan BowlerJul. 13 2022

According to The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, a 4-year-old juvenile male from Pierz, MN was driving a
Yamaha ATV east on 83rd Street, along with a 6-year-old juvenile male passenger.

At approximately 4:45 pm, on Tuesday the Morrison County Sheriffs Office received a report of an accident on 83rd Street east of Highway 25, approximately one mile south of Buckman, MN in Buckman Township.

The driver lost control on the gravel road, rolling the ATV. Prior to the ATV rolling, the passenger jumped off the machine. The 4-year-old juvenile male was ejected, and life-saving measures were immediately attempted but he was later pronounced dead at the scene. The 6-year-old passenger was treated for minor cuts and bruises. The crash is still under investigation.

Sheriff Shawn Larsen stated, “This a tragic situation for family and all emergency personnel. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved”.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

Related Posts

Over $2 Million Needed for Randall-Area Flood Recovery and Cleanup

Local Shops Begin to Stock Shelves After New THC Law Takes Effect

Judge Strikes Down Most of Minnesota’s Abortion Restrictions

Author Ranae Lenor Hanson to Visit Brainerd Public Library

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.