4 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 980 New Cases Reported Monday
Minnesota reported 4 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 980 new coronavirus cases today.
None of the deaths included people from the Lakeland viewing area.
The new cases came from 15,980 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.1%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 64 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 7
- Beltrami – 1
- Cass – 6
- Crow Wing – 17
- Hubbard – 4
- Itasca – 5
- Koochiching – 1
- Lake of the Woods – 6
- Mille Lacs – 1
- Morrison – 7
- Polk – 1
- Todd – 7
- Wadena – 1
