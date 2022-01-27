Lakeland PBS

4 Local Teachers Among Candidates for 2022 MN Teacher of the Year

Lakeland News — Jan. 27 2022

77 teachers are candidates to become 2022 Minnesota Teacher of the Year, and among them are four educators from the Lakeland viewing area.

Those local candidates are:

  • Kayla Host – Aitkin Public Schools
  • Erin Karlgaard – Brainerd Public Schools
  • Sarah Lancaster – Onamia Public Schools
  • Holly Becker – Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools

An independent panel of leaders in the fields of education, business, government, nonprofit, and philanthropy will read candidates’ portfolios over the next few weeks and narrow the list to a group of semifinalists. In March, the panel will convene again and review additional materials from the semifinalists to choose a group of finalists.

Because of safety precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the scheduled Minnesota Teacher of the Year banquet, set for May 1 at the Saint Paul RiverCentre, could be postponed.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

