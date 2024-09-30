4 Injured at Hackensack Chainsaw Event After Vehicle Collides with Tent

One person was seriously injured on Saturday and three others suffered minor injuries when a vehicle collided into a tent at the annual Hackensack Chainsaw Event in Hackensack.

According to Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk, an 80-year-old man was attempting to park an SUV, and after he exited the vehicle, it continued moving away from the parking spot. The man tried to re-enter the vehicle to stop it, but it went into the tent.

All those injured were adults, but they haven’t been identified by authorities. One person was airlifted to Duluth with a serious injury. The other three were treated at the scene for minor injuries and were taken by private vehicles to area hospitals for further evaluation.

Sheriff Welk says the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation, and alcohol is not a factor in the incident.