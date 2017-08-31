4-H At The Heart Of The Minnesota State Fair

Once a year, in the shadow of the big city, farm life takes center stage in the heart of the Twin Cities at the Minnesota State Fair. In the busy metropolis known as the fairgrounds, you can find animals of all kinds walking among fair revelers – all courtesy of the 4-H program.

For the 4-H members that move on from their local county fairs to the state fair, it’s a huge honor. For some, it’s all about the learning experience.

It is not an easy task just to get to the state fair. It requires a lot of time, energy, and hard work.

At just about any time of the day, you will find 4-H members doing all the chores you would normally see them do at home. They do everything from grooming to walking their animals, all in preparation for the big competition.

Just ask Laura Davis from Beltrami County, who has made four trips to the fairgrounds to show sheep and makes it a priority to get to the fair.

The thrill of educating the public about their animal is one of the many reasons why they enjoy showing at the state fair.

With competitions continuing throughout the fair, more 4-H members will make the special trip to compete for the grand champion ribbon.

Last year, 5,599 4-H members exhibited at the fair.