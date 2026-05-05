4 Finalists Chosen for 2026 Great American Think-Off in New York Mills

Four finalists have been chosen for this year’s Great American Think-Off in New York Mills.

Now in its 33rd year, the Great American Think-Off is billed as a one-of-a-kind philosophy contest where ordinary people tackle extraordinary questions. The 2026 topic for the annual philosophy debate is, “Has the pursuit of happiness made Americans unhappy?”

Four individuals emerged as finalists from essays submitted from across the country and around the world. Arguing “Yes,” that the pursuit of happiness has made Americans unhappy, are:

Solape Adeyemi from Lagos, Nigeria, who is a researcher and consultant with degrees in microbiology and environmental management; and

Thaddeus McCamant from Frazee, Minnesota, who holds a PhD in plant sciences from Washington State University and has spent decades working in agriculture, education, and consulting.

Arguing “No,” that the pursuit of happiness has not made Americans unhappy, are:

Lorie Kolak from Riverside, Illinois, a writer whose work has appeared in Wildfire, Hemingway Shorts, and Bellevue Literary Review; and

Allen Taylor from Colorado Springs, Colorado, who is a lifelong debater and 2023 Think-Off finalist.

During the live debate on Jun. 13, finalists will present and defend their essays, with the audience voting to determine America’s Greatest Thinker for 2026.