4 Educators from Lakeland Viewing Area Up for 2025 MN Teacher of the Year

Education Minnesota announced today that 142 teachers are candidates to become the 2025 Minnesota Teacher of the Year, and that initial group of candidates includes several from the Lakeland viewing area. They are:

Dustin Richters from Aitkin Public Schools

Andrew Sundberg from Grygla Public School

Soren Olesen from Roseau Community School District

Robby Grendahl from Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools

An independent panel of leaders in the fields of education, business, government, non-profit, and philanthropy will read candidate’s portfolios over the next few weeks and narrow the list to a group of semifinalists. In March, the panel will convene again and review additional materials from the semifinalists to choose a group of finalists.

The Minnesota Teacher of the Year banquet is set for May 4th in St. Paul.