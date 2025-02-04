Feb 3, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

4 Educators from Lakeland Viewing Area Up for 2025 MN Teacher of the Year

Minnesota Mn Teacher Of The Year 2025 Local Candidates

From left to right: Dustin Richters from Aitkin Public Schools, Andrew Sundberg from Grygla Public School, Soren Olesen from Roseau Community School District, and Robby Grendahl from Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools

Education Minnesota announced today that 142 teachers are candidates to become the 2025 Minnesota Teacher of the Year, and that initial group of candidates includes several from the Lakeland viewing area. They are:

  • Dustin Richters from Aitkin Public Schools
  • Andrew Sundberg from Grygla Public School
  • Soren Olesen from Roseau Community School District
  • Robby Grendahl from Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools

An independent panel of leaders in the fields of education, business, government, non-profit, and philanthropy will read candidate’s portfolios over the next few weeks and narrow the list to a group of semifinalists. In March, the panel will convene again and review additional materials from the semifinalists to choose a group of finalists.

The Minnesota Teacher of the Year banquet is set for May 4th in St. Paul.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Valvoline 400x400 3 24

First City Liquor

Hug Hydronics 4 24

Related News

Sports

Grand Rapids-Greenway Girls’ Hockey Enters 7AA Tourney on 5-Game Win Streak

Sports

3 Area Girls Nominated for This Year’s Minnesota Miss Basketball

Sports

Bemidji State Sports Weekend Roundup: Hockey Falls at Home, Softball Splits Games

Sports

Red Lake 4th Grade Basketball Wins Blackduck Tourney on Buzzer Beater