4 Dead, 1 Injured After Head-on Crash in Mille Lacs County

Four people have died in a head-on, two-vehicle collision on Highway 169 a couple of miles south of Grand Casino Mille Lacs.

The crash happened around 7 on Wednesday night. The Minnesota State Patrol says a car traveling northbound on Highway 169 crossed the center line and collided with a car headed southbound on the road.

The report says 21-year-old Samantha Ajax of Isle was driving the car that crashed the center line. She was the only person in that vehicle and died at the scene. It’s unknown if she was wearing a seat belt.

Three people who were in the southbound vehicle also died: 41-year-old Christopher Andrew Boswell of Onamia, 51-year-old James Ortley of Minneapolis, and the driver, 53-year-old Michelle Rock of Minneapolis. Another person in that car, 25-year-old Jessica Mitchell of Onamia, was taken to a St. Cloud hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The State Patrol says none of the four people in the southbound vehicle were wearing seat belts.