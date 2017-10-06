DONATE

4 Arrested In Bemidji Convenience Store Shooting

Josh Peterson
Oct. 6 2017
An additional arrest has been made following a shooting at a Bemidji convience store.

The incident happened outside of Pete’s Place West near the intersection of Highways two and 89 Thursday afternoon.

Yesterday police arrested three men in connection with the incident.

Today Andre Lamar Beasley, 46, Bemidji was arrested under suspicision of being an ineligible person posessing a firearm.
He was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at the home where his son Devion Ladell Beasley,24, of Bemidji had fled to after the altercation.

Authorities are crediting the capture of the suspects to a group of civilians who put themselves in harms way and followed the supects after they fled the scene.

The other two suspects are Andy Tillotson, 35, and Kevin Robertson, 31 who are both from bemidji and are both arrested for assault.

The investigation is still on going and if anyone who witnessed the altercation is asked to call the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office.

