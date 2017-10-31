DONATE

4 Arrested During Drug Investigation In Sebeka

Sarah Winkelmann
Oct. 31 2017
David Luukkonen

Carla Keezer

Four people were arrested after Methamphetamine, a gun, cash and drug paraphernalia were discovered on Oct.25.

Kevin Basswood, 40, of Ponsford,Carla Keezer, 46, of Sebeka, Kenny Williams, 58, of Sebeka and David Luukkonen, 54, of Sebeka, MN were arrested during the early morning search.

Kevin Basswood

Kenny Williams

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office and the Agents from the West Central Drug and Violent Crime Task Force executed a search warrant on 294th St. near Sebeka.

Inside the residence, the Duties and Agents found Methamphetamine, cash, a gun and multiple items of drug paraphernalia. The search warrant also was executed on a vehicle in the driveway that led to discoveries of 21 grams of Methamphetamine, cash and drug paraphernalia.

The total Methamphetamine had a street value of over $2,000.

