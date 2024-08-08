Aug 8, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

4 Arrested After Alleged Robbery at Bemidji Park

The Bemidji Police Department says they arrested four individuals Tuesday afternoon in connection with a robbery after the individuals allegedly threatened to assault a juvenile male unless he gave them his scooter and bag.

According to a press release, Bemidji police responded to a report of a robbery occurring near Algoma Park in the 3500 block of Minnesota Avenue NW. Upon arrival, officers were directed to a juvenile male who stated that four males surrounded him and demanded his scooter and bag or they would assault him.

Ultimately, the group fled from the park after attempting to take the juvenile’s scooter and bag. An off-duty Bemidji police officer, who was in the park with his family, had witnessed the incident and provided suspect descriptions and the direction of travel to the responding officers.

Authorities were able to secure a perimeter in the area and quickly located three of the four original suspects. After a lengthy search of the area, a resident of the Vista North neighborhood contacted the Beltrami County Emergency Communications Center to report a suspicious person hiding in the bushes near his home. Officers immediately responded and identified the individual as the fourth suspect.

Police arrested Nathaniel Williams, 18, and Landon Lovejoy, 20, both of Bemidji, in connection with the incident, along with a 15- and 14-year-old. Requested charges include simple robbery.l

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Nick Whichello at 218-333-8312.

