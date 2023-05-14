Lakeland PBS

3rd Person Sentenced for May 2020 Murder of Bemidji Man

Lakeland News — May. 13 2023

Rebecca Lockman

A third person has now been sentenced for the May 2020 murder of a Bemidji man.

33-year-old Rebecca Lockman of Bemidji was sentenced on Thursday in Beltrami County Court to about 12 years and nine months in prison in connection with the shooting death of a man in 2020.

Lockman was convicted of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. She was sentenced to 153 months in prison for the crime and was given credit for time served of three years and six days.

According to court documents, Lockman and two other suspects were attempting to rob the man at his home on Trengove Road on May 3rd, 2020 when the victim was shot. Lockman and the other suspects then decided to burn down the home to conceal the murder.

35-year-old Devin Belcourt was sentenced in late April to 31 years in prison after being convicted of second-degree intentional murder in the case. Earlier this week, 40-year-old Travis Gunning was sentenced to nearly 37 years in prison after being convicted of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

