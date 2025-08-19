3rd & Final Round of Bemidji Storm Tree Debris Pickup Begins Aug. 26

A third and final round of tree debris pickup by the City of Bemidji will begin next week after the previous round went quicker than expected.

On Monday, the city announced on Facebook that the deadline for residents to place remaining tree debris from the June 21 wind storm at their nearest public street will be next Monday, August 25. Beginning Tuesday, August 26, curbside tree debris crews will begin the third round of pickup and are set to complete the removal by Friday, August 29.

The removal starts in the northeast corner of the city limits, and crews will work in a clockwise direction around Lake Bemidji until the remainder of the city has been cleaned up.

As a reminder, the curbside pickup service is intended for tree debris, which only includes branches and logs, and not stumps, construction debris, or any other general garbage. If those other items are mixed in with any branches or logs, the debris pile will be left behind.

Anyone who has any questions related to the final round of pickup can contact Bemidji Public Works at 218-333-1850.