Oct 6, 2026 | By: Ryan Fleming
3rd Annual ‘Our Voices Restored’ in Bemidji Builds Community Connections
The third annual Our Voices Restored event brought community members together at Bemidji State University on Saturday. From voting rights to recovery resources and civic engagement, tables inside BSU’s Hobson Memorial Union gave community members different ways to get informed and get involved, all under one roof.
The ACLU of Minnesota, League of Women Voters, and the Regional Native Public Defense Corporation were among the groups present for the event.