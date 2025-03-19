Mar 20, 2025 | By: Sydney Dick

3rd Annual NorthSTARtup Pitch Competition in Bemidji Offering $5,000 Prize

The third annual NorthSTARtup Pitch Competition, hosted by Greater Bemidji’s Launchpad Initiative, will take place at this year’s GigaZone TechXpo, where the winner will walk away with a $5,000 prize.

NorthSTARtup gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to showcase their ideas in front of a live audience and judge panel. The pitch should explain what problem the person is trying to solve or opportunity they wish to go after, the market they wish to reach, and the proposed solution to the problem.

The TechXpo will be held on April 12th at the Sanford Center, but the deadline to sign up for the pitch competition is April 1st. Innovators can apply here.

