3rd Annual Joe Haeg’s ‘Game Winning Drive’ Raises Funds for Brainerd Football

On Friday, the Legacy Courses at Cragun’s Resort played host to the third annual Joe Haeg’s “Game Winning Drive” Golf Fundraiser.

The tournament was created as a way to fundraise for the Brainerd Warrior football program, contributing over $40,000 over the past two years, but it has grown to help adopt new programs and facilities that will benefit all Warrior athletes.

Joe Haeg, the former Brainerd football and retired NFL player for whom the tournament is named, reflected on those who helped him reach his goals and how he plans to do the same.

“I feel like, yes, I did work really hard to get where I was. I, more importantly, feel like I had an amazing support system,” said Haeg. “I had great coaches, I had a great school that supported me, and so many other things that went right for me.”

He continued, “And I think those are the things that especially I want to give back for because, you know, any of these kids that are out here helping us today, I mean, that could be their dream. And that’s something that we can help provide as well as just give them such a well-rounded work ethic that goes beyond football, is something that I’m taking with me throughout my post-football career as well. And whatever I do is the same philosophy and same things that I was taught here, and it’s just a great way to give back.”

Joe Haeg’s “Game Winning Drive” Golf Fundraiser has sold out three years in a row, and this year raised nearly $45,000.