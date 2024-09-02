3rd Annual Friends of the Poor Walk Taking Place in Brainerd Sep. 14

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul’s Friends of the Poor Walk has raised more than $27 million across the country since 2008. The third annual Friends of the Poor Walk in Brainerd is September 14th.

The walk will begin at 9 a.m. in the St. Francis School parking lot. All community members, regardless of religion, are encouraged to take part in the walk.

Organizers say all funds raised benefit people in need throughout the community with bills for things like electricity, water, or groceries.

“We do whatever we can to help whoever we can, and you just never know what path you’re going to go down or what road is going to be in front of you,” said Kim Strange, Friends of the Poor Walk Fundraising Committee Member. “So you don’t have any idea unless it happens to you.”

Registration for the walk can be done on the day of the walk, beginning at 8:30 in the morning. You can also register online for the walk at the Friends of the Poor Walk website. Registration is free, but donations are welcome.