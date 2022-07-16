3rd Annual Bemidji Corvettes “Show & Shine” at Dondelinger Chevrolet on July 16th

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bemidji Corvettes’ 3rd annual “Show & Shine” is a showcase of a variety of Corvettes from all around northern Minnesota and will be taking place at the Dondelinger Chevrolet dealership Saturday, July 16th.

What makes a classic car appreciated? Is it the way it drives? Is it the way it looks? it may be a combination of both, but for Bemidji Corvettes, it’s also the car’s history, and visitors can expect to hear the stories of each Corvette on display at this years “Show & Shine” event.

“When it comes to older Corvette models, the reason why people enjoy them so much is because of their history,” says Bemidji Corvettes member Todd Haugen. “Most of the time, they don’t know what that history is.”

Since the event wasn’t held due to COVID-19 back in 2020 and 2021, the Bemidji Corvettes Planning Committee is excited to share some of their special interest cars with this year’s visitors. All participants with cars in this year’s show will receive a registration form with the make, model, and year that will get placed inside the window of the vehicle.

This is a free one-day event that will be held on Saturday, July 16th from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM located at Dondelinger Chevrolet off of Highway 71 in Bemidji.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today