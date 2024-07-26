Jul 26, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

3rd Annual Anishinaabe Art Festival Taking Place at BSU

Anishinaabe Art Festival 2024 Schedule V2

Schedule for the 2024 Anishinaabe Art Festival at Bemidji State University. (Credit: 4-Directions Development)

The Anishinaabe Art Festival, a celebration of Indigenous art, is taking place again this year in Bemidji today and tomorrow.

Now in its third year, the festival has moved to Bemidji State University’s Hobson Memorial Union. According to a press release, over 50 artists and exhibitors are on display, along with education sessions, workshops, and cultural performances.

The festival is open from noon to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 26th and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 27th. More information is available at the Anishinaabe Art Festival website.

