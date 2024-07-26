3rd Annual Anishinaabe Art Festival Taking Place at BSU

The Anishinaabe Art Festival, a celebration of Indigenous art, is taking place again this year in Bemidji today and tomorrow.

Now in its third year, the festival has moved to Bemidji State University’s Hobson Memorial Union. According to a press release, over 50 artists and exhibitors are on display, along with education sessions, workshops, and cultural performances.

The festival is open from noon to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 26th and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 27th. More information is available at the Anishinaabe Art Festival website.