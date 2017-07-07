DONATE

3lbs. Of Meth Seized After A Beltrami County Drug Bust

Josh Peterson
Jul. 7 2017
Beltrami County Jail: Christopher Trisco

Beltrami County Jail: Rebecca Trisco

After three pounds of meth was seized, a Bemidji couple and two men now face first-degree drug charges.

According to court documents, on Monday a confidential informant along with two men, Rolando Velasquez of Iowa and Herman Velasquez, of Texas, went to Christopher and Rebecca Trisco’s home, where the informant was able to purchase more than a pound of methamphetamine.

Shortly after, law enforcement arrested both Rolando and Herman Velasqueze and searched the Triscos’ home where they found more than three pounds of meth.

According to Christopher Trisco’s criminal complaint, he told authorities that he purchased approximately three pounds of meth from the Velasquezes and that his wife Rebecca sells it for him.

Both Velasquezes said that this was not their first time to the Triscos’ home, and that they have dropped off meth and picked up money from the home before.

Beltrami County Jail: Rolando Velasquez

Beltrami County Jail: Herman Velasquez

The Triscos and the Velasquezes all appeared in Beltrami County Court on Thursday.

As of Friday afternoon their next court appearance has not been scheduled.

