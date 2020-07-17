39th Annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals At BIR Postponed Due To COVID-19 Pandemic Concerns

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Brainerd International Raceway announced today that the 39th Annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals that was scheduled for Aug. 13-16 will be postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic-related reasons.

A new date has not been set, but BIR is working with the NHRA to find a new weekend in September, which will buy the track more time to work through the logistics of hosting a Nationals event while still meeting state and county restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the NHRA resumed its racing schedule last weekend with a limited amount of fans at the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Nationals in Indianapolis, BIR’s situation is more complicated, especially with on-site camping and a layout that makes social distancing difficult.

“Our first and foremost concern is the health and safety of our fans, vendors, staff and race teams,” said BIR Owner Kristi Copham. “We’re looking at this from every angle imaginable to figure out a way to put on a safe show for our fans, who deserve their annual dose of NHRA racing. I’m on the phone almost daily with state and county officials who have been generous with their time in working with us to figure out how we can host Nationals this season, which is so important to the regional economy and our fans.”

Fans are still able to buy tickets for Nationals. They will get full credit for the tickets regardless if BIR finds a new date this season to host Nationals or if the event is cancelled this year. The credits will then be good for next year’s event. Refunds are available by calling the Ticket Office.