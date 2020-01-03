Lakeland PBS

39-Year-Old Man Dies At The Crow Wing County Jail

Malaak KhattabJan. 3 2020

A 39-year-old man died at the Crow Wing County Jail earlier this morning after life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, the man, who has not been identified, was arrested at approximately 11:05 p.m. by the Nisswa Police Department for an outstanding arrest.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will be conducting an autopsy. North Memorial Ambulance personnel assisted correctional officers and deputies at the jail.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

Related Posts

Royalton Man Dead After Single-Vehicle Crash

12-Year-Old Millerville Boy Who Was Injured In A Grain Silo Accident Dies

Level 3 Predatory Offender Moving To Brainerd

$5,000 Reward Being Offered For Info in Fatal Dog Stabbing

Latest Stories

One Vehicle Rollover Near Pillager

Posted on Jan. 3 2020

League of Women Voters In Park Rapids To Host Program Explaining Upcoming Presidential Primary

Posted on Jan. 3 2020

BSU Men's Hockey Staying Hungry in 2020

Posted on Jan. 3 2020

Enbridge Energy Donates Fire Truck To Federal Dam Fire Department

Posted on Jan. 3 2020

Bemidji Family Welcomes First Baby Born in The New Year At Sanford Hospital

Posted on Jan. 3 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.