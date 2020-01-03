39-Year-Old Man Dies At The Crow Wing County Jail

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 39-year-old man died at the Crow Wing County Jail earlier this morning after life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, the man, who has not been identified, was arrested at approximately 11:05 p.m. by the Nisswa Police Department for an outstanding arrest.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will be conducting an autopsy. North Memorial Ambulance personnel assisted correctional officers and deputies at the jail.

