39-Year-Old Man Died At The Crow Wing County Jail
A 39-year-old man died at the Crow Wing County Jail earlier this morning after life saving measures were unsuccessful.
According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, the man, who has not been identified, was arrested at approximately 11:05 p.m. by the Nisswa Police Department for an outstanding arrest.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will be conducting an autopsy. North Memorial Ambulance personnel assisted correctional officers and deputies at the jail.
