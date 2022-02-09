39 New COVID-19 Deaths, 4,462 New Cases Reported Thursday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 39 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 4,462 new coronavirus cases.

There were five deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

Two people from Cass County, one between the ages of 65 and 69 and the other between the ages of 75 and 79

One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 70 and 74

One person from Roseau County aged 100 or older

One person from Wadena County between the ages of 85 and 89

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is at 13.6%, down from 17.9% the week before. Case growth is now at 72.7 new cases per 100,000 people, down from 126.0 cases per 100,000 the week before.

There are currently 1,089 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Minnesota, a decrease of 263 from a week ago. 162 ICU beds are in use, a decrease of 31 from a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 272 new cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 3

Beltrami – 23

Cass – 19

Clearwater – 6

Crow Wing – 45

Hubbard – 25

Itasca – 27

Koochiching – 11

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mahnomen – 13

Mille Lacs – 13

Morrison – 32

Polk – 26

Roseau – 4

Todd – 10

Wadena – 14

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today