39 New COVID-19 Deaths, 4,462 New Cases Reported Thursday in MN

Lakeland News — Feb. 9 2022

The state today reported 39 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 4,462 new coronavirus cases.

There were five deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • Two people from Cass County, one between the ages of 65 and 69 and the other between the ages of 75 and 79
  • One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 70 and 74
  • One person from Roseau County aged 100 or older
  • One person from Wadena County between the ages of 85 and 89

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is at 13.6%, down from 17.9% the week before. Case growth is now at 72.7 new cases per 100,000 people, down from 126.0 cases per 100,000 the week before.

There are currently 1,089 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Minnesota, a decrease of 263 from a week ago. 162 ICU beds are in use, a decrease of 31 from a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 272 new cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 3
  • Beltrami – 23
  • Cass – 19
  • Clearwater – 6
  • Crow Wing – 45
  • Hubbard – 25
  • Itasca – 27
  • Koochiching – 11
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mahnomen – 13
  • Mille Lacs – 13
  • Morrison – 32
  • Polk – 26
  • Roseau – 4
  • Todd – 10
  • Wadena – 14

By — Lakeland News

