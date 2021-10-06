Lakeland PBS

3,886 New COVID-19 Cases, 40 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

Lakeland News — Oct. 6 2021

The state today reported 40 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 3,886 new coronavirus cases.

There were four deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • An Aitkin County resident between the ages of 85 and 89
  • A Beltrami County resident between the ages of 60 to 64
  • A Hubbard County resident between the ages of 80 to 84
  • A Mille Lacs County resident between the ages of 60 to 64

The new cases came from 38,560 tests for a case positivity rate of 10.0%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 387 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 12
  • Beltrami – 27
  • Cass – 30
  • Clearwater – 10
  • Crow Wing – 68
  • Hubbard – 25
  • Itasca – 55
  • Koochiching – 7
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mahnomen – 5
  • Mille Lacs – 22
  • Morrison – 48
  • Polk – 33
  • Roseau – 7
  • Todd – 22
  • Wadena – 15

