3,886 New COVID-19 Cases, 40 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

The state today reported 40 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 3,886 new coronavirus cases.

There were four deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:

An Aitkin County resident between the ages of 85 and 89

A Beltrami County resident between the ages of 60 to 64

A Hubbard County resident between the ages of 80 to 84

A Mille Lacs County resident between the ages of 60 to 64

The new cases came from 38,560 tests for a case positivity rate of 10.0%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 387 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 12

Beltrami – 27

Cass – 30

Clearwater – 10

Crow Wing – 68

Hubbard – 25

Itasca – 55

Koochiching – 7

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mahnomen – 5

Mille Lacs – 22

Morrison – 48

Polk – 33

Roseau – 7

Todd – 22

Wadena – 15

