3,886 New COVID-19 Cases, 40 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN
The state today reported 40 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 3,886 new coronavirus cases.
There were four deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:
- An Aitkin County resident between the ages of 85 and 89
- A Beltrami County resident between the ages of 60 to 64
- A Hubbard County resident between the ages of 80 to 84
- A Mille Lacs County resident between the ages of 60 to 64
The new cases came from 38,560 tests for a case positivity rate of 10.0%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 387 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 12
- Beltrami – 27
- Cass – 30
- Clearwater – 10
- Crow Wing – 68
- Hubbard – 25
- Itasca – 55
- Koochiching – 7
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mahnomen – 5
- Mille Lacs – 22
- Morrison – 48
- Polk – 33
- Roseau – 7
- Todd – 22
- Wadena – 15
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.