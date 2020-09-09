387 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 New Deaths Reported Tuesday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Minnesota health officials reported two new COVID-19 deaths today and 387 new coronavirus cases. The new cases came from 7,357 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.3%.

There are currently 257 people hospitalized, which is the lowest number since July 27th. 135 of those hospitalized are in ICU.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 28 new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 5

Cass – 3

Crow Wing – 8

Itasca – 5

Roseau – 3

Todd – 2

Wadena – 2

