3,854 New COVID-19 Cases, 54 Deaths Reported Friday in MN

Lakeland News — Dec. 17 2021

The state today reported 54 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 3,854 new coronavirus cases.

There were five deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 60 and 64
  • One person from Hubbard County between the ages of 85 and 89
  • One person from Itasca County between the ages of 65 and 69
  • One person from Koochiching County between the ages of 80 and 84
  • One person from Mille Lacs County between the ages of 60 and 64

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity has fallen from 10.2% reported yesterday to 10.0% today.

Total hospitalizations from COVID-19 have fallen slightly, from 1,584 yesterday to 1,554 today. However, more people are in ICU beds, rising from 369 yesterday to 374 today.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 207 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 10
  • Beltrami – 20
  • Cass – 22
  • Clearwater – 5
  • Crow Wing – 31
  • Hubbard – 12
  • Itasca – 25
  • Koochiching – 9
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mahnomen – 2
  • Mille Lacs – 17
  • Morrison – 21
  • Polk – 10
  • Roseau – 3
  • Todd – 11
  • Wadena – 8

