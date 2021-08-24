3,838 New COVID-19 Related Cases, 8 Deaths Reported Tuesday in MN
The state reported eight new COVID-19 related deaths today along with 3,838 new coronavirus cases.
Two of the deaths was in the Lakeland viewing area:
- a Beltrami County resident between the ages of 50 and 54
- a Polk County resident between the ages of 65 and 69
The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is at 6.26%, above the caution threshold of 5.0%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 216 confirmed cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 6
- Beltrami – 39
- Cass – 20
- Clearwater – 5
- Crow Wing – 41
- Hubbard – 7
- Itasca – 18
- Koochiching – 3
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mahnomen – 3
- Mille Lacs – 23
- Morrison – 30
- Polk – 8
- Roseau – 3
- Todd – 7
- Wadena – 2
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.