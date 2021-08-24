3,838 New COVID-19 Related Cases, 8 Deaths Reported Tuesday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state reported eight new COVID-19 related deaths today along with 3,838 new coronavirus cases.

Two of the deaths was in the Lakeland viewing area:

a Beltrami County resident between the ages of 50 and 54

a Polk County resident between the ages of 65 and 69

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is at 6.26%, above the caution threshold of 5.0%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 216 confirmed cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 6

Beltrami – 39

Cass – 20

Clearwater – 5

Crow Wing – 41

Hubbard – 7

Itasca – 18

Koochiching – 3

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mahnomen – 3

Mille Lacs – 23

Morrison – 30

Polk – 8

Roseau – 3

Todd – 7

Wadena – 2

