3,838 New COVID-19 Related Cases, 8 Deaths Reported Tuesday in MN

Betsy Melin — Aug. 24 2021

The state reported eight new COVID-19 related deaths today along with 3,838 new coronavirus cases.

Two of the deaths was in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • a Beltrami County resident between the ages of 50 and 54
  • a Polk County resident between the ages of 65 and 69

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is at 6.26%, above the caution threshold of 5.0%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 216 confirmed cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 6
  • Beltrami – 39
  • Cass – 20
  • Clearwater – 5
  • Crow Wing – 41
  • Hubbard – 7
  • Itasca – 18
  • Koochiching – 3
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mahnomen – 3
  • Mille Lacs – 23
  • Morrison – 30
  • Polk – 8
  • Roseau – 3
  • Todd – 7
  • Wadena – 2

By — Betsy Melin

