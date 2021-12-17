3,805 New COVID-19 Cases, 39 Deaths Reported Thursday in MN
The state today reported 39 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 3,805 new coronavirus cases.
There were six deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One person in Clearwater County between the ages of 75 and 79
- One person in Crow Wing County between the ages of 65 and 69
- One person from Itasca County between the ages of 75 and 79
- One person from Morrison County between the ages of 55 and 59
- One person from Polk County between the ages of 55 and 59
- One person from Roseau County between the ages of 70 and 74
The seven-day average for case positivity is at 10.2%, down slightly from 10.3% reported yesterday.
There are currently 1,583 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Minnesota, down from the 1,645 hospitalizations reported yesterday. 369 people are currently in ICU beds.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 195 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 8
- Beltrami – 16
- Cass – 12
- Clearwater – 5
- Crow Wing – 41
- Hubbard – 7
- Itasca – 23
- Koochiching – 8
- Lake of the Woods – 5
- Mahnomen – 7
- Mille Lacs – 12
- Morrison – 15
- Polk – 5
- Roseau – 13
- Todd – 16
- Wadena – 2
