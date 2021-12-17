Lakeland PBS

3,805 New COVID-19 Cases, 39 Deaths Reported Thursday in MN

Lakeland News — Dec. 16 2021

The state today reported 39 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 3,805 new coronavirus cases.

There were six deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One person in Clearwater County between the ages of 75 and 79
  • One person in Crow Wing County between the ages of 65 and 69
  • One person from Itasca County between the ages of 75 and 79
  • One person from Morrison County between the ages of 55 and 59
  • One person from Polk County between the ages of 55 and 59
  • One person from Roseau County between the ages of 70 and 74

The seven-day average for case positivity is at 10.2%, down slightly from 10.3% reported yesterday.

There are currently 1,583 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Minnesota, down from the 1,645 hospitalizations reported yesterday. 369 people are currently in ICU beds.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 195 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 8
  • Beltrami – 16
  • Cass – 12
  • Clearwater – 5
  • Crow Wing – 41
  • Hubbard – 7
  • Itasca – 23
  • Koochiching – 8
  • Lake of the Woods – 5
  • Mahnomen – 7
  • Mille Lacs – 12
  • Morrison – 15
  • Polk – 5
  • Roseau – 13
  • Todd – 16
  • Wadena – 2

By — Lakeland News

