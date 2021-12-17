3,805 New COVID-19 Cases, 39 Deaths Reported Thursday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 39 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 3,805 new coronavirus cases.

There were six deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person in Clearwater County between the ages of 75 and 79

One person in Crow Wing County between the ages of 65 and 69

One person from Itasca County between the ages of 75 and 79

One person from Morrison County between the ages of 55 and 59

One person from Polk County between the ages of 55 and 59

One person from Roseau County between the ages of 70 and 74

The seven-day average for case positivity is at 10.2%, down slightly from 10.3% reported yesterday.

There are currently 1,583 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Minnesota, down from the 1,645 hospitalizations reported yesterday. 369 people are currently in ICU beds.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 195 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 8

Beltrami – 16

Cass – 12

Clearwater – 5

Crow Wing – 41

Hubbard – 7

Itasca – 23

Koochiching – 8

Lake of the Woods – 5

Mahnomen – 7

Mille Lacs – 12

Morrison – 15

Polk – 5

Roseau – 13

Todd – 16

Wadena – 2

