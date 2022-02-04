38 New COVID-19 Deaths, 6,617 New Cases Reported Friday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 38 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 6,617 new coronavirus cases.

There were three deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person from Beltrami County between the ages of 70 and 74

One person from Itasca County between the ages of 70 and 74

One person from Morrison County between the ages of 85 and 89

The seven-day average for case positivity is at 19.2%, down from 20.0% yesterday. It’s the first time in 20 days that the positivity rate has been below 20%. Case growth is also down to 150.3 new cases per 100,000 people, a decrease of 162.8 cases per 100,000 from the day before.

There are currently 1,260 people hospitalized for COVID-19, down 233 from a week ago. 194 people are in ICU beds, down 19 from a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 409 new cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 14

Beltrami – 35

Cass – 31

Clearwater – 9

Crow Wing – 82

Hubbard – 20

Itasca – 43

Koochiching – 20

Lake of the Woods – 3

Mahnomen – 9

Mille Lacs – 20

Morrison – 34

Polk – 36

Roseau – 6

Todd – 29

Wadena – 18

