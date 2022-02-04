Lakeland PBS

38 New COVID-19 Deaths, 6,617 New Cases Reported Friday in MN

Lakeland News — Feb. 4 2022

The state today reported 38 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 6,617 new coronavirus cases.

There were three deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One person from Beltrami County between the ages of 70 and 74
  • One person from Itasca County between the ages of 70 and 74
  • One person from Morrison County between the ages of 85 and 89

The seven-day average for case positivity is at 19.2%, down from 20.0% yesterday. It’s the first time in 20 days that the positivity rate has been below 20%. Case growth is also down to 150.3 new cases per 100,000 people, a decrease of 162.8 cases per 100,000 from the day before.

There are currently 1,260 people hospitalized for COVID-19, down 233 from a week ago. 194 people are in ICU beds, down 19 from a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 409 new cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 14
  • Beltrami – 35
  • Cass – 31
  • Clearwater – 9
  • Crow Wing – 82
  • Hubbard – 20
  • Itasca – 43
  • Koochiching – 20
  • Lake of the Woods – 3
  • Mahnomen – 9
  • Mille Lacs – 20
  • Morrison – 34
  • Polk – 36
  • Roseau – 6
  • Todd – 29
  • Wadena – 18

Lakeland News is member supported content.

By — Lakeland News

