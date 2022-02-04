38 New COVID-19 Deaths, 6,617 New Cases Reported Friday in MN
The state today reported 38 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 6,617 new coronavirus cases.
There were three deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One person from Beltrami County between the ages of 70 and 74
- One person from Itasca County between the ages of 70 and 74
- One person from Morrison County between the ages of 85 and 89
The seven-day average for case positivity is at 19.2%, down from 20.0% yesterday. It’s the first time in 20 days that the positivity rate has been below 20%. Case growth is also down to 150.3 new cases per 100,000 people, a decrease of 162.8 cases per 100,000 from the day before.
There are currently 1,260 people hospitalized for COVID-19, down 233 from a week ago. 194 people are in ICU beds, down 19 from a week ago.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 409 new cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 14
- Beltrami – 35
- Cass – 31
- Clearwater – 9
- Crow Wing – 82
- Hubbard – 20
- Itasca – 43
- Koochiching – 20
- Lake of the Woods – 3
- Mahnomen – 9
- Mille Lacs – 20
- Morrison – 34
- Polk – 36
- Roseau – 6
- Todd – 29
- Wadena – 18
