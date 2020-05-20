38 Cases of COVID-19 in Crow Wing County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There are now 38 cases in Crow Wing County, up 9 from yesterday. 21 new cases were reported yesterday at Good Samaritan Society-Bethany in Brainerd, comprising 13 residents and 8 staff members. There has been one death reported.

There have been 9 cases reported in Beltrami County and no deaths. There have been 11 cases in Cass County with 2 deaths. There have been 50 cases in Itasca County reported with 6 deaths. There have been fewer than 10 cases in Wadena, Koochiching, and Clearwater Counties with no deaths reported in any.

The death toll from COVID-19 in all of Minnesota stands at 777 today, an increase of 29 from yesterday. 27 of those were long term care facility residents. 635 of the total deaths were those that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, representing 81% of the overall deaths so far.

There have been nine probable COVID-19 deaths, meaning COVID-19 was listed on the death certificate but there was no positive test documented for the person. This number is unchanged since last week.

There have been 645 new cases reported since yesterday. There are 17,670 cases recorded so far. 11.4% of those cases reported are health care workers, making up 2,025 positive tests.

There have been 167,338 tests administered so far. 5,503 tests were administered yesterday alone.

2,221 people have been hospitalized so far from COVID-19. As of today, 545 are currently hospitalized, an increase of 57 from yesterday, a record-breaking jump. There are 229 people hospitalized in the ICU.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today