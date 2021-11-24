Lakeland PBS

3,759 New COVID-19 Cases, 53 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

Lakeland News — Nov. 24 2021

The state today reported 53 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 3,759 new coronavirus cases.

There were seven deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One person from Cass County between the ages of 50 and 54
  • One person from Itasca County between the ages of 55 and 59
  • One person from Koochiching County between the ages of 40 and 44
  • One person from Mille Lacs County between the ages of 70 and 74
  • Two people from Todd County, both between the ages of 75 and 79
  • One person from Wadena County between the ages of 50 and 54

The new cases came from 44,374 tests for a case positivity rate of 8.5%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 228 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 6
  • Beltrami – 18
  • Cass – 8
  • Clearwater – 6
  • Crow Wing – 29
  • Hubbard – 13
  • Itasca – 26
  • Koochiching – 13
  • Mahnomen – 3
  • Mille Lacs – 22
  • Morrison – 22
  • Polk – 27
  • Roseau – 2
  • Todd – 21
  • Wadena – 12

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

11,455 New COVID-19 Cases, 37 Deaths Reported Tuesday in MN

COVID-19 Booster Shots Available at Tri-County Health Care

Minnesota National Guard to Reinforce Nursing Home Staffs

4,718 New COVID-19 Cases, 37 Deaths Reported Monday in MN

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.