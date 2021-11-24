3,759 New COVID-19 Cases, 53 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 53 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 3,759 new coronavirus cases.

There were seven deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person from Cass County between the ages of 50 and 54

One person from Itasca County between the ages of 55 and 59

One person from Koochiching County between the ages of 40 and 44

One person from Mille Lacs County between the ages of 70 and 74

Two people from Todd County, both between the ages of 75 and 79

One person from Wadena County between the ages of 50 and 54

The new cases came from 44,374 tests for a case positivity rate of 8.5%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 228 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 6

Beltrami – 18

Cass – 8

Clearwater – 6

Crow Wing – 29

Hubbard – 13

Itasca – 26

Koochiching – 13

Mahnomen – 3

Mille Lacs – 22

Morrison – 22

Polk – 27

Roseau – 2

Todd – 21

Wadena – 12

