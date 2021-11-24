3,759 New COVID-19 Cases, 53 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN
The state today reported 53 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 3,759 new coronavirus cases.
There were seven deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One person from Cass County between the ages of 50 and 54
- One person from Itasca County between the ages of 55 and 59
- One person from Koochiching County between the ages of 40 and 44
- One person from Mille Lacs County between the ages of 70 and 74
- Two people from Todd County, both between the ages of 75 and 79
- One person from Wadena County between the ages of 50 and 54
The new cases came from 44,374 tests for a case positivity rate of 8.5%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 228 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 6
- Beltrami – 18
- Cass – 8
- Clearwater – 6
- Crow Wing – 29
- Hubbard – 13
- Itasca – 26
- Koochiching – 13
- Mahnomen – 3
- Mille Lacs – 22
- Morrison – 22
- Polk – 27
- Roseau – 2
- Todd – 21
- Wadena – 12
