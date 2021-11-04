3,718 New COVID-19 Cases, 32 Deaths Reported Thursday in MN
The state today reported 32 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 3,718 new coronavirus cases.
There were two deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 90 and 94
- One person from Todd County between the ages of 85 and 89
The new cases came from 46,478 tests for a case positivity rate of 8.0%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 256 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 3
- Beltrami – 51
- Cass – 20
- Clearwater – 3
- Crow Wing – 21
- Hubbard – 14
- Itasca – 32
- Koochiching – 6
- Mahnomen – 7
- Mille Lacs – 15
- Morrison – 32
- Polk – 10
- Roseau – 10
- Todd – 22
- Wadena – 10
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.