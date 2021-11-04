3,718 New COVID-19 Cases, 32 Deaths Reported Thursday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 32 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 3,718 new coronavirus cases.

There were two deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 90 and 94

One person from Todd County between the ages of 85 and 89

The new cases came from 46,478 tests for a case positivity rate of 8.0%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 256 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 3

Beltrami – 51

Cass – 20

Clearwater – 3

Crow Wing – 21

Hubbard – 14

Itasca – 32

Koochiching – 6

Mahnomen – 7

Mille Lacs – 15

Morrison – 32

Polk – 10

Roseau – 10

Todd – 22

Wadena – 10

