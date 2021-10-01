Lakeland PBS

3,714 New COVID-19 Cases, 17 Deaths Reported Friday in MN

Lakeland News — Oct. 1 2021

The state today reported 17 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 3,714 new coronavirus cases.

There were three deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • A Mahnomen County resident between the ages of 50 and 54
  • Two Mille Lacs County residents, one between the ages of 60 and 64 and the other between the ages of 65 and 69

The new cases came from 52,318 tests for a case positivity rate of 7.1%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 468 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 11
  • Beltrami – 75
  • Cass – 42
  • Clearwater – 24
  • Crow Wing – 81
  • Hubbard – 26
  • Itasca – 35
  • Koochiching – 12
  • Lake of the Woods – 2
  • Mahnomen – 12
  • Mille Lacs – 11
  • Morrison – 37
  • Polk – 23
  • Roseau – 17
  • Todd – 30
  • Wadena – 30

