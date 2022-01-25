Lakeland PBS

37 New COVID-19 Deaths, 35,504 New Cases Reported Tuesday in MN

Lakeland News — Jan. 25 2022

The state today reported 37 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 35,504 new coronavirus cases. Today’s numbers come from data collected on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

There were five deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One person from Beltrami County between the ages of 90 and 94
  • One person from Clearwater County between the ages of 70 and 74
  • One person from Koochiching County between the ages of 75 and 79
  • One person from Mille Lacs County between the ages of 60 and 64
  • One person from Polk County between the ages of 70 and 74

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is at 23.2%, down from a record peak of 23.7% three days ago. Case growth is also down and now sits at 216.0 new cases per 100,000 people, compared to 223.7 cases per 100,000 yesterday.

There are currently 1,507 people hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 103 from a week ago. 228 people are in ICU beds, a decrease of 20 from a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 1,316 new cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 41
  • Beltrami – 169
  • Cass – 96
  • Clearwater – 32
  • Crow Wing – 199
  • Hubbard – 73
  • Itasca – 179
  • Koochiching – 43
  • Lake of the Woods – 8
  • Mahnomen – 13
  • Mille Lacs – 89
  • Morrison – 121
  • Polk – 105
  • Roseau – 30
  • Todd – 65
  • Wadena – 53

