37 – Mile Pursuit Ends With Arrest

Josh Peterson
Dec. 5 2017
An Aitkin man is now in custody after leading authorities on a 37-mile pursuit.

According to a release from the Morrison County Sheriff‘s Office at approximately 4:17 pm Monday, the Pierz Police Department located a vehicle behind Pierz Foods that was occupied by a subject with a warrant for his arrest and was a suspect in a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order. When the Pierz officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspect lead officers on a 37-mile pursuit ending in Mille Lacs County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 56-year-old Tracy Wagner Sr. of Aitkin, MN was arrested and is being held in Morrison County Jail pending formal charges.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office, Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department and MN State Patrol assisted the Pierz Police Department.

