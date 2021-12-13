3,655 New COVID-19 Cases, 46 Deaths Reported Monday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 46 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 3,655 new coronavirus cases.

There were five deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

Two people from Cass County, one between the ages of 60 and 64 and the other between the ages of 65 and 69

One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 80 and 84

One person from Hubbard County between the ages of 60 and 64

One person from Morrison County between the ages of 60 and 64

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is now at 11.5%.

There are now 1,677 people hospitalized in Minnesota for COVID-19, with 342 of those in ICU beds. There were 1570 people hospitalized, with 346 in ICU, a week prior.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 240 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 7

Beltrami – 30

Cass – 6

Clearwater – 4

Crow Wing – 47

Hubbard – 13

Itasca – 36

Koochiching – 16

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mahnomen – 6

Mille Lacs – 20

Morrison – 18

Polk – 10

Roseau – 4

Todd – 19

Wadena – 3

