3,655 New COVID-19 Cases, 46 Deaths Reported Monday in MN

Lakeland News — Dec. 13 2021

The state today reported 46 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 3,655 new coronavirus cases.

There were five deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • Two people from Cass County, one between the ages of 60 and 64 and the other between the ages of 65 and 69
  • One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 80 and 84
  • One person from Hubbard County between the ages of 60 and 64
  • One person from Morrison County between the ages of 60 and 64

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is now at 11.5%.

There are now 1,677 people hospitalized in Minnesota for COVID-19, with 342 of those in ICU beds. There were 1570 people hospitalized, with 346 in ICU, a week prior.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 240 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 7
  • Beltrami – 30
  • Cass – 6
  • Clearwater – 4
  • Crow Wing – 47
  • Hubbard – 13
  • Itasca – 36
  • Koochiching – 16
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mahnomen – 6
  • Mille Lacs – 20
  • Morrison – 18
  • Polk – 10
  • Roseau – 4
  • Todd – 19
  • Wadena – 3

By — Lakeland News

