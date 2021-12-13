3,655 New COVID-19 Cases, 46 Deaths Reported Monday in MN
The state today reported 46 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 3,655 new coronavirus cases.
There were five deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:
- Two people from Cass County, one between the ages of 60 and 64 and the other between the ages of 65 and 69
- One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 80 and 84
- One person from Hubbard County between the ages of 60 and 64
- One person from Morrison County between the ages of 60 and 64
The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is now at 11.5%.
There are now 1,677 people hospitalized in Minnesota for COVID-19, with 342 of those in ICU beds. There were 1570 people hospitalized, with 346 in ICU, a week prior.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 240 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 7
- Beltrami – 30
- Cass – 6
- Clearwater – 4
- Crow Wing – 47
- Hubbard – 13
- Itasca – 36
- Koochiching – 16
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mahnomen – 6
- Mille Lacs – 20
- Morrison – 18
- Polk – 10
- Roseau – 4
- Todd – 19
- Wadena – 3
