36 New COVID-19 Deaths, 4,857 New Cases Reported Friday in MN

The state today reported 36 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 4,857 new coronavirus cases.

There were five deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

Two people from Crow Wing County, one between the ages of 55 and 59 and the other between the ages of 75 and 79

Two people from Mille Lacs County, one between the ages of 75 and 79 and the other between the ages of 90 and 94

One person from Polk County between the ages of 95 and 99

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is at 13.0%, down from 17.3% the week before. Case growth is at 66.5 new cases per 100,000 people, down from 117.3 cases per 100,000 people the week before.

There are currently 1,052 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Minnesota, a decrease of 208 from a week ago. 153 ICU beds are in use, a decrease of 41 from a week ago. It’s also the least amount of people in ICU since August 23 of last year.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 337 new cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 12

Beltrami – 27

Cass – 34

Clearwater – 6

Crow Wing – 63

Hubbard – 12

Itasca – 45

Koochiching – 16

Mahnomen – 3

Mille Lacs – 18

Morrison – 26

Polk – 26

Roseau – 6

Todd – 30

Wadena – 13

