36 New COVID-19 Deaths, 11,828 New Cases Reported Friday in MN

The state today reported 36 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 11,828 new coronavirus cases.

The Department of Health says that due to the high volume of lab reports, the daily number of newly reported cases this month is an undercount. They say some cases are still waiting to be processed in their system.

There were four deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 85 and 89

One person from Hubbard County between the ages of 65 and 69

Two people from Itasca County, one between the ages of 65 and 69 and the other between the ages of 95 and 99

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is at 23.7%, the same as the day before. Although this is still the highest it has been in Minnesota, it’s the first time in 19 days it has not risen. Case growth, however, is up from yesterday – there are 226.6 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, up from 222.8 cases per 100,000 the day before.

There are currently 1,571 people hospitalized for COVID-19, down by 45 from a week ago. The number of ICU beds in use has also decreased, with 241 people in the ICU, 19 fewer than a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 557 new cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 12

Beltrami – 55

Cass – 41

Clearwater – 14

Crow Wing – 98

Hubbard – 34

Itasca – 76

Koochiching – 20

Lake of the Woods – 8

Mahnomen – 2

Mille Lacs – 28

Morrison – 67

Polk – 40

Roseau – 10

Todd – 28

Wadena – 24

